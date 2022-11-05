A man in China who filmed his mother cooking him a final meal as she was dying from cancer trends on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
A man in China who filmed his mother cooking him a final meal as she was dying from cancer trends on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘My dying mum cooked me one last meal’: man in China films frail, cancer-stricken mother making dinner before death moves millions to tears

  • A video of a mother dying from cancer cooking her son a final meal goes viral in China
  • The man filmed the video shortly before his mother died earlier this month from cancer and it has been viewed online hundreds of thousands of times

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in China who filmed his mother cooking him a final meal as she was dying from cancer trends on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
A man in China who filmed his mother cooking him a final meal as she was dying from cancer trends on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE