A man in China who filmed his mother cooking him a final meal as she was dying from cancer trends on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘My dying mum cooked me one last meal’: man in China films frail, cancer-stricken mother making dinner before death moves millions to tears
- A video of a mother dying from cancer cooking her son a final meal goes viral in China
- The man filmed the video shortly before his mother died earlier this month from cancer and it has been viewed online hundreds of thousands of times
