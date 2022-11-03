Chinese internet users blast official they claim is wearing US4,200 luxury earrings during media conference and trigger official investigation. Photo: SCMP composite
‘US$4,200 earrings too much’: Chinese official berated for luxury accessories at press event, triggering official probe

  • A government official seen sporting luxury accessories during a Covid-19 media conference is under investigation
  • The earrings she wore are identical to two luxury brand products sold at US$4,200 and US$2,600, respectively

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Nov, 2022

