Swollen, bruised face for boy, 5, after alleged slap from Chinese father of kindergarten friend caught on video watched by 400 million online

  • Playground dispute at nursery school ends in family-on-family violence, broken leg for grandad
  • Police detain father for alleged assault on pre-school pupil following playground row over toy

Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 6:25pm, 11 Nov, 2022

