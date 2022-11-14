A video of a couple in a luxury car abusing a street cleaner for accidentally sweeping rubbish onto their vehicle prompts public calls for justice. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
A video of a couple in a luxury car abusing a street cleaner for accidentally sweeping rubbish onto their vehicle prompts public calls for justice. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Kneel or we’ll beat you to death’: elderly cleaner in China forced down on knees to apologise for accidentally sweeping rubbish onto luxury car

  • A man and a woman in China are filmed making a street cleaner apologise for sweeping rubbish onto their car and threatening him
  • Cases of low-income workers being bullied by the wealthy elite in China are a common source of anger as more cases are filmed and posted online

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:48pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A video of a couple in a luxury car abusing a street cleaner for accidentally sweeping rubbish onto their vehicle prompts public calls for justice. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
A video of a couple in a luxury car abusing a street cleaner for accidentally sweeping rubbish onto their vehicle prompts public calls for justice. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE