A woman in China seeks advice online after a blind date arrives with his six-year-old daughter, and later finds out he’d only been divorced for one week. Photo: Handout
‘It’s wise to run away now’: woman warned by blind date’s ex-wife he is desperate for a son and this led to divorce
- A 25-year-old woman in China has shared online details of a blind date when the man arrived with his 6-year-old daughter
- After she posted her experience online, she was shocked when a woman claiming to be the man’s ex-wife contacted her
A woman in China seeks advice online after a blind date arrives with his six-year-old daughter, and later finds out he’d only been divorced for one week. Photo: Handout