A nun in China is under fire after donating the proceeds from the sale of her home to charity while her daughter struggles to pay for university. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘A good Buddhist, not a good mum’: nun donates more than US$800,000 to charity as daughter struggles with university fees, faces online backlash
- A nun in China gives away her wealth while ignoring her struggling daughter slammed on mainland social media
- The woman says her parents are understanding, but her daughter is angry with her for donating her money to charity
