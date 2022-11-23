A nun in China is under fire after donating the proceeds from the sale of her home to charity while her daughter struggles to pay for university. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A nun in China is under fire after donating the proceeds from the sale of her home to charity while her daughter struggles to pay for university. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘A good Buddhist, not a good mum’: nun donates more than US$800,000 to charity as daughter struggles with university fees, faces online backlash

  • A nun in China gives away her wealth while ignoring her struggling daughter slammed on mainland social media
  • The woman says her parents are understanding, but her daughter is angry with her for donating her money to charity

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A nun in China is under fire after donating the proceeds from the sale of her home to charity while her daughter struggles to pay for university. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A nun in China is under fire after donating the proceeds from the sale of her home to charity while her daughter struggles to pay for university. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE