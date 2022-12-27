The story of a couple in China who were getting divorced but changed their minds after the wife got Covid and her husband nursed her has become viral news. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
The story of a couple in China who were getting divorced but changed their minds after the wife got Covid and her husband nursed her has become viral news. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Covid saved our marriage’: Chinese couple cancels divorce after husband nurses ill wife and both fall in love again

  • A couple were almost officially divorced when the wife got sick, and as her husband cared for her, they fell in love again
  • The wife who was confined to bed says she was touched by the level of care her husband showed her

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:02pm, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The story of a couple in China who were getting divorced but changed their minds after the wife got Covid and her husband nursed her has become viral news. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
The story of a couple in China who were getting divorced but changed their minds after the wife got Covid and her husband nursed her has become viral news. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE