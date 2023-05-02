“What the family cares about seems only to be harvesting money from their guests,” says one shocked online commenter about the unusual wedding. Photo: SCMP composite
“What the family cares about seems only to be harvesting money from their guests,” says one shocked online commenter about the unusual wedding. Photo: SCMP composite
Extremely speedy, simple wedding: Chinese couple absent from banquet, send pictures instead as parents make 20-second speech to guests at awkward ceremony

  • A couple who did not attend their wedding celebration have set tongues wagging on mainland social media after a video of the strange ‘embarrassing’ event went viral
  • The only appearance they made was when photos of them in wedding clothes appeared on a large screen in the banquet hall filled with guests

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
