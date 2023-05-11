The boy’s mother later joked that her son was growing up fast and is already thinking about girls more than he does about his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I want to give her the best’: kindergarten boy’s confession after taking mother’s US$1,500 gold bangle for girl at school delights Chinese social media

  • The boy’s mother received a call from her son’s kindergarten warning her to ‘watch out’ after he was caught by a teacher with her bangle
  • The mother responds with amusement in a viral video of an exchange with her son after knowing why he took the bangle

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:49am, 11 May, 2023

