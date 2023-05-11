The boy’s mother later joked that her son was growing up fast and is already thinking about girls more than he does about his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘I want to give her the best’: kindergarten boy’s confession after taking mother’s US$1,500 gold bangle for girl at school delights Chinese social media
- The boy’s mother received a call from her son’s kindergarten warning her to ‘watch out’ after he was caught by a teacher with her bangle
- The mother responds with amusement in a viral video of an exchange with her son after knowing why he took the bangle
The boy’s mother later joked that her son was growing up fast and is already thinking about girls more than he does about his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin