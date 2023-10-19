Tour operators in China have installed escalators on a mountainside to help visitors enjoy the views without having to endure the challenges of climbing. But not everybody is a fan.

Some have praised the amenity for bringing convenience to the elderly and very young, but some say it destroys the joy of climbing and the natural beauty of the area.

Online critics say moving walkways create “no-pain mountain climbing”, and while this service makes it easier and quicker to reach the top, it ruins the physical experience of hiking.

The escalator was built on Tianyu Mountain, Chunan county in eastern Zhejiang province, last year.

Tourists pack the escalator which has sparked a heated discussion on social media. Photo: Jima News

It now takes just 10 minutes to arrive at the end of the moving walkway before visitors complete the last 3 kilometres of the journey to the peak on foot. The total trip used to take 50 minutes.