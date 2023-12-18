Advertising Titan Sir Martin Sorrell Urges Better Communication to Align Perceptions with Reality in Hong Kong

The founder of WPP, the world’s largest advertising and PR Group, who now heads S4 Capital, expects caution among marketers globally in the coming year after a tough 2023. Big events such as the US presidential elections will continue to spur geopolitical uncertainty along with challenges to economic growth, though Asia and emerging markets look to be the most attractive for investment.

Sorrell identified a big shift in advertising spending from “linear” TV platforms such as Disney and Warner to the likes of Google and Meta in the west and TikTok and ByteDance in Asia.

In a recent exclusive interview at the South China Morning Post Studio in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, advertising industry titan Sir Martin Sorrell shared his views on Hong Kong’s media and advertising landscape with insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the global industry in the coming year.

“I think the level of caution at this point is different to a year ago, it’s less, but it’s still there,” he said. “And 2024, I would say the same.”

Sorrell on Hong Kong

“I'm 78, and I feel – when I'm in Hong Kong– I might be 50,” Sorrell quipped about his first impressions on landing into the city again.

Sorrell delights in how the city continues to exude vibrancy and energy but says better communication is key to aligning the external perceptions of Hong Kong with reality. He is impressed by the city’s resources and talents across finance and startups.

“There's a tendency externally to write it [Hong Kong] off or to denigrate it. I think that's wrong because I think the city has immense resources, financial resources, startup resources, talent, resources and an amazing energy.”

(from left to right): SCMP Advertising+ team; with Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman, S4 Capital; Catherine So, chief executive officer, South China Morning Post; Kevin Huang, chief operating officer, South China Morning Post.

“I think Hong Kong plays a much broader role than it did historically in the context of China. And it’s a much more balanced relationship. I think the perception can be improved globally,” he said.

In terms of communication strategies for Hong Kong in the Greater Bay Area, , Sorrell underscored the significance of communication. He said partnerships between the private sector and the government could be a way forward, drawing inspiration from successful rebranding efforts in Saudi Arabia.

“When the world is in turmoil, communication is really important, communication between governments, between administrations. So, I think the lesson from that is the government really has to focus on building the perception of Hong Kong in a different way on a global basis… vision plays an important part of it,” he said.

Sorrell on Growth

Growth in North and South America, China and India were identified by Sorrell, and he is keen on emerging markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam. The outlook for Europe, however, caused concern among Sorrell and his clients due to slower growth, inflation, and higher interest rates.

The coming year will see even greater importance attached to technological advancements, including AI, in driving efficiency and growth opportunities, particularly in Asia. Sorrell also expressed plans to expand his business in China and increase its presence in other Asian markets. Technology-driven services such as AI and emerging technologies will be closely watched.

“You have to take a much more selective approach as to where you will expand your business... Efficiency is really important, and technologies are becoming really important,” he added.

