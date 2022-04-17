Indian actors NT Rama Rao Jnr, left centre, and Ram Charan, right centre, stars of the Telugu-language period action drama film RRR. Photo: AFP
Indian actors NT Rama Rao Jnr, left centre, and Ram Charan, right centre, stars of the Telugu-language period action drama film RRR. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

How Ukraine became the go-to location for India’s blockbuster Hindu, Telugu and Tamil films

  • Before the war, Ukraine was a sought after destination for popular Indian filmmakers like S S Rajamouli, S Shankar and Neeraj Pandey
  • Many Indians feel an affinity with the Eastern European country as its landscapes have become familiar to them via the big screen

Topic |   Ukraine
Kavitha Yarlagadda

Updated: 3:00pm, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian actors NT Rama Rao Jnr, left centre, and Ram Charan, right centre, stars of the Telugu-language period action drama film RRR. Photo: AFP
Indian actors NT Rama Rao Jnr, left centre, and Ram Charan, right centre, stars of the Telugu-language period action drama film RRR. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE