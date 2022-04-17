Indian actors NT Rama Rao Jnr, left centre, and Ram Charan, right centre, stars of the Telugu-language period action drama film RRR. Photo: AFP
How Ukraine became the go-to location for India’s blockbuster Hindu, Telugu and Tamil films
- Before the war, Ukraine was a sought after destination for popular Indian filmmakers like S S Rajamouli, S Shankar and Neeraj Pandey
- Many Indians feel an affinity with the Eastern European country as its landscapes have become familiar to them via the big screen
Topic | Ukraine
Indian actors NT Rama Rao Jnr, left centre, and Ram Charan, right centre, stars of the Telugu-language period action drama film RRR. Photo: AFP