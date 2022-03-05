Sylvia Yu Friedman takes a break from interviewing survivors in Kunming, China, in 2011. Photo: Handout
From a notorious Chinese red-light district to a girl chained like a dog: how author’s probe into sex slavery in Asia helped her come to terms with her Korean identity

  • In ‘A Long Road to Justice’, author Sylvia Yu Friedman takes the reader on a journey through her decades-long investigation into Asia’s human trafficking underworld
  • From run-ins with sinister mamasans to children sold as brides, what she saw forced her to confront the ‘generational trauma in me and just about every Korean and Chinese’

Joseph Lam

Updated: 8:00am, 5 Mar, 2022

