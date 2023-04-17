Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addresses the National Press Club in Canberra on April 17, 2023. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australia can shape peaceful Asia-Pacific without taking sides in great power rivalry: Penny Wong
- Viewing the future of the region through ‘binary’ lens means countries’ own national interests can fall out of focus, warns Australia’s foreign minister
- Wong also cautions against ‘frenzied’ speculation about regional flashpoints such as Taiwan, calls for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues
