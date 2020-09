NEW

SCMP China Series

Huawei in midst of US-China rivalry

An eight-part series looking at how Huawei features in the US-China rivalry over technology and trade, canvassing its shareholding structure, record on cybersecurity, early embrace of emerging markets, what it is like to work for China's technology champion, the practicality of removing Huawei from telecom backbones, and a profile of founder Ren Zhengfei, in his own words.